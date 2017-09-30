Goanna pulling fun

HOOKED: John Causley (left) is keen and ready to defend his 81kg division title at tomorrow's Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships.

GOANNA PULLING: When John Causley first put his head in a leather strap to take part in the famous Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships in Wooli, he had no idea what it would lead to.

"Back in the day my mates dared me to get into it, I was a young apprentice and thought the blokes I was up against would rip my head off, they were huge,” Causley said.

"The first year I did it I was nervous but it did the world of good for me. It changed my life. I was 22 years old, and I ended up winning and I thought it was one of the best days of my life.

"It inspired me to do heaps of different things, like doing push-ups for charities and that sort of thing. It all started from competing in goanna pulling.”

Causley said he was "keen as mustard” for this year's competition and will look to defend his crown in the 81kg division on Sunday.

"I've been doing a bit of training for the past few months and I've been working hard and eating good clean food,” he said.

"It's all good fun, but it gets the adrenaline flowing and gets competitive. I'm hoping I can put on a demonstration and encourage some of the younger ones to get involved, because you never know what might come

from it.

"It gave me a real confidence boost, and I'll be there bright and early to help as much as I can.”

The Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships will be on again tomorrow at Wooli Sports Ground at 9am.

With male and female age and weight divisions competing for world titles and cash prizes, everyone is invited to take part in the goanna pulling action.

Entry is a gold coin donation. For more details visit www.goannapulling.com.au.