John Causley competes at the Wooli Goanna Pulling.
John Causley competes at the Wooli Goanna Pulling.
Goanna pulling 'makes me feel young'

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
IT STARTED as a dare from mates around 15 years ago, but when John Causley first put the strap around his neck at Wooli Goanna Pulling, he knew he could go all the way.

"I was on a high. They were all laughing saying 'They're gonna rip your head off' and 'You're going to need the Panadol', but I went through and through and won it in my first year.”

Mr Causley has since won the lightweight title for up to 81kg "six or seven times” and while he has to train hard to keep at his fighting weight, it is something he prepares for each year.

"I do a lot of exercises like chin ups and cardio to build up strength,” he said.

Mr Causley works as a greenkeeper at the Maclean Golf Club and also as a trainer with Bodyrock Gym and said his technique had been further refined over the years.

"Even in the years after I win, I just try to do what I do the year before, but always try to do something a little bit better,” he said.

"Every year, the others they come hard, and they push me to my limit.”

However, with his training and multiple titles, one even up in heavier weight classes, he has a good method.

"If you don't go hard at the start, they get the momentum, but I just take the strain and can outlast them.”

And while it is all in good fun, Mr Causley said there was nothing wrong with a bit of eye contact to unsettle his opponent.

"I reckon it helps. It's a fun day, but I do try to bluff them out a bit.”

"I go out prepared too. The first year I only wore shorts and lost a bit of skin off my legs, now it's jeans.”

And as for why he keeps going back to take the title, Mr Causley said there was one good reason.

"It makes me feel young,” he laughed.

