Goanna pulling tally sets record

Action from the junior girls at the Wooli Goanna Pulling. Caitlan Charles

WITH A record-breaking number of entries this year at 72, the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli was a massive hit with Clarence Valley locals and holiday-makers from around the country.

Goanna Pulling 2018 :

Goanna Pulling committee treasurer Jane Milz said the rain held out for the day and everyone was enjoying themselves.

"We're really happy with the crowds," Ms Milz said.

"It's hard to gauge from year to year but people who have been doing it for quite a few years said it's quite good (number)."