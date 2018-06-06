Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Famous croc chasing dog taken by big saltie

by CHELSEA HEANEY
6th Jun 2018 6:30 AM

WARNING: Distressing content! 

A PLUCKY pup who became famous for chasing large crocodiles on the Adelaide River has been taken by a saltie.

Dumb Blonde, also known as Pippa, initially came to fame after a video of her terrorising a three metre saltie went viral last year.

Plucky pooch Dumb Blonde had no qualms about giving the massive reptiles what-for at Goat Island Lodge. Picture: YouTube
Plucky pooch Dumb Blonde had no qualms about giving the massive reptiles what-for at Goat Island Lodge. Picture: YouTube

But in a video, uploaded on Monday, the small but feisty dog was nabbed by one of her long-time nemeses, to the horror of bystanders who had initially laughed at the pup's precociousness.

Kai Hansen, Pippa's owner from the Goat Island Lodge, told the NT News he was devastated by the loss.

RELATED: DUMB BLONDE'S NO JOKE TO THIS CROC

"It's such a sad story and I'm feeling terrible about it still, but it's not something I ever trained Dumb Blonde to do," he said.

"She did things her way."

Mr Hansen said he had held the dog back for over an hour before the incident.

"We thought it would be safe as the croc had finished eating," he said.

"Normally Pippa would race down, go for the tail and the croc would just go into the river. She's done it for nine years.

"That day she had already chased her back down into the water once.

"This time she went very close to the head straight away which was, yeah, not very smart.

"It's really sad."

RIP Dumb Blonde

Related Items

Show More
crocodile dog editors picks northern territory

Top Stories

    'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    premium_icon 'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    Politics Former rescue head calls for better protection for paramedics

    Councillor says Coutts should go

    Councillor says Coutts should go

    News Notice of motion suggested for next council meeting

    Potholes to be fixed sometime

    Potholes to be fixed sometime

    News One problem pothole fixed, one more on the agenda

    Revealing time for knockers

    Revealing time for knockers

    Opinion Gallery naysayers on notice

    Local Partners