Two goats have been spotted on the outer edge of the Old Coast Road bridge. Rachel Vercoe

NO, you're not going crazy, there really are goats on a bridge.

If you looked up while driving southbound on the Pacific Highway this morning you probably had to take a second look.

Two goats are standing precariously on the outer edge of the Old Coast Road bridge just north of Coffs Harbour.

Police are on scene warning northbound drivers about a hazard on the road ahead.