Gobbo and Fev? Lawyer X sensationally bragged of affair

Doublecrossing lawyer Nicola Gobbo sensationally boasted to her sister she had a fling with AFL star Brendan Fevola.

Gobbo, in an August 2010 text message with her sister, Catherine, asserted in years past police interfered with her social life, including with "the Fev'' and lays the blame on an officer she refers to as "Slimey'' for the intrusion on her romance.

The startling text message is contained in Gobbo's submission to the Lawyer X royal commission, which was released on Tuesday night.

Brendan Fevola at the peak of his AFL career.

Gobbo's text messages have been scrutinised by the commission over the barrister's bold allegation about a sexual relationship with Jeff Pope, a senior officer at the time he had registered her as an informer in 1999.

But the commission has found Gobbo's claims of an affair with Mr Pope cannot be substantiated.

And it cannot be discounted that Gobbo's boast about Fevola is also a frivolous brag.

Mr Pope, at the time of the text message, had become an Assistant Commissioner overseeing the department that used Gobbo during her most prolific informing period between 2005 and 2009.

Former police Assistant Commissioner Jeff Pope.

The text conversation is sparked after Gobbo sees the officer, Pope, on television, stating she could remember him from "my alcohol fling days''.

Gobbo's sister replies to her, mentioning Four Corners, Ben Cousins and Brendan Fevola.

Gobbo's response was: "You are correct as usual. Momentarily forgot about Slimey interfering with my sex life re the Fev.

"What a f … ing disgrace that Pope didn't declare his frolicking to his bosses. I even remember when he bought his house in [a Melbourne suburb] 10 years ago!''

Gobbo's brag about Fevola to her sister has been known about for years.

It is believed Fevola may have once lived near the barrister in a Melbourne bayside suburb.

