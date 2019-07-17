Menu
Jeremy Dale Barnes was found guilty in his absence of trespass and public nuisance.
'God sent me': Man fined for throwing bibles at churchgoers

17th Jul 2019 12:33 PM
A MAN who told police "God" told him to spread the holy word and harassed churchgoers has been fined $750 in court.

Jeremy Dale Barnes had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, however he was not present for the proceedings and was found guilty in his absence.

He was charged with committing public nuisance and trespass.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told Magistrate Terry Duroux that Barnes had gone to a Jehovah's Witness church while a service was on and began "harassing" churchgoers and shouting Bible verses.

"He threw Revelations books at them and shouted at them," Sen Const Pattinson said.

He told police he was sent there by God to "preach the word of God".

Barnes was fined $750.

buncourt bundaberg crime editors picks jehova's witness queensland
