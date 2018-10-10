Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Doyle won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes on Jungle Cat last month. Pic: Getty.
James Doyle won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes on Jungle Cat last month. Pic: Getty.
Horses

Godolphin call on big guns for top Caulfield mounts

by Leo Schlink
10th Oct 2018 9:25 AM

JAMES Doyle and Pat Cosgrave will share Godolphin's wealth of riches at Caulfield's outstanding meeting on Saturday.

Irishman Cosgrave has been booked to partner Benbatl in the Group 1 Caulfield Stakes (2000m) as the import's tune-up to the $5million Cox Plate at The Valley on October 27.

Cosgrave rode Benbatl into second place behind Permian in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York last year, with subsequent Melbourne Cup winner Rekindling fourth.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor confirmed Cosgrave's booking.

"Pat Cosgrave is flying down to ride Benbatl at Caulfield," he said.

"The reports I have received about the horse are good. We are very happy with him, and Saturday's race should set him up nicely for the Cox Plate."

Cosgrave is expected to stay on to partner stablemate Best Solution in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup on Saturday week.

 

Cosgrave has won two German Group 1s on Best Solution this year.

Charlie Appleby has secured James Doyle for his four runners this weekend.

James Doyle with Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor.
James Doyle with Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Doyle will ride Blair House in the Caulfield Stakes, Jungle Cat in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap and Comicas in the Listed Weekend Hussler Stakes.

Doyle, who won the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes on Jungle Cat at Caulfield last month, will stay to partner Folkswood in Sunday's Cranbourne Cup.

Folkswood won the Cranbourne Cup last season before finishing third to Winx in the Cox Plate.

Related Items

caulfield godolphin james doyle pat cosgrave

Top Stories

    Home-made pasta a winner for bistro with a difference

    premium_icon Home-made pasta a winner for bistro with a difference

    Business The a local bistro takes pride in making everything it serves on the premises and the customers just keep coming back for more.

    • 10th Oct 2018 9:30 AM
    84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

    84-year-old found suffering fractures, hypothermia

    News Man found after spending night exposed to the elements

    • 10th Oct 2018 9:24 AM
    Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    premium_icon Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    Crime Reece Clark will only spend a minimum of six months behind bars

    New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    premium_icon New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    Business FTI Consulting to attempt to claw back $5 million in payments

    Local Partners