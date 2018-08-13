Menu
Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor. Picture: Colleen Petch
Horses

Melbourne Cup plan made for Godolphin raider

by INSIDE RUNNING
13th Aug 2018 5:36 PM

THE Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup are in the sights of Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor after his colt Best Solution won the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten under a powerful Pat Cosgrave ride.

A trip to Melbourne in the spring remains "the plan" for the son of Kodiact, who produced arguably a career-best when landing the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last month.

The trainer could keep Best Solution travelling, with a trip to Australia for the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup a possibility.

"All being well I think that's the plan, but I'll leave that to Saeed, who knows best," Cosgrave said.

FormGuide

