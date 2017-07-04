Godolphin launches three-pronged attack on Grafton

IN FLYING FORM: Godolphin runner Badajoz is running fresh off a win on Caloundra Cup Day at the weekend and is now aimed at a listed Ramornie Handicap start for the stable next week.

RACING: Powerful international stable Godolphin has shortlisted three horses for feature races at next week's Grafton Cup carnival.

Interim head trainer Darren Beadman has named Mogador, Badajoz and Flow as the three horses to lead the stable's assault on the two main days of the five-meeting carnival that starts on Thursday.

Beadman confirmed that Mogador is set to start in the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) on Wednesday week in a bid to improve on his luckless fourth in last year's sprint.

He may be joined in the Ramornie by Saturday's Caloundra Cup Day winner Badajoz but the stable also has the option of starting the in-form sprinter in the $50,000 Sir James Kirby Quality on Grafton Cup Day.

Beadman admitted the decision about Badajoz would be left to incoming Godolphin head trainer James Cummings.

"Mogador, Badajoz and Flow are doing well in Brisbane and will head to Grafton for the carnival on the way back to Sydney,” Beadman said.

"Mogador has been set for the Ramornie while Badajoz will be nominated for the Ramornie and the Kirby Quality.

"Flow ran a cracker of a race at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday and he should be hard to beat in the Grafton Guineas as well.”

While Beadman was coy about any potential Grafton Cup runners, he said there could be a chance for a Sydney horse to come up for the Thursday.

Sheik Mohammed's Godolphin stable has not won a Ramornie, Grafton Cup or Grafton Guineas but has gone close with a second in the 2015 Ramornie with Barbed and fourth in last year's Ramornie and Grafton Cup with Mogador and Malice.

However Sheikh Mohammed won successive Ramornie Handicaps in 2010 and 2011 with Pinwheel and Jerezana when Peter Snowden was training his Australian team under the Darley banner.

Entries for the Ramornie Handicap and Grafton Cup close at 11am on Thursday and are set to draw recent feature winners from Sydney and Queensland.

The Ron Quinton-trained Boss Lane, last-start winner of the June Stakes at Randwick, has been set for the Ramornie while Supply And Demand and My Diamantine, first and second in the Caloundra Cup at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, are poised for a return match in the Grafton Cup next Thursday.