Godolphin stable launch a July Carnival assault

Darren Beadman (right) with Sydney jockey James McDonald after steering Godolphin horse Exosphere to victory in the Golden Rose Stakes. Beadman has said Godolphin will be supporting the July Racing Carnival.

RACING: Former Group 1 winning jockey and Australian racing hall of fame inductee Darren Beadman has confirmed the Godolphin stable will support the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Carnival next month.

CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie confirmed he had spoken to the international stable's assistant trainer last week when Beadman indicated he and James Cummings would be launching an assault on the two listed feature races, the McKimms Grafton Cup and Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap.

"They have had a lot of luck at Grafton in previous years but are yet to win a Grafton Cup,” Beattie said.

"I am sure that will be top of the list for the stable but it is great to have them back.”

Godolphin have supported the July Carnival since 2015 but are yet to saddle up a winner in the feature races.

It has been a tumultuous 12 months for Godolphin in Australia after head trainer John O'Shea left the stable three years into a five year contract despite leading the stable to its best season ever with nearly 170 winners.

Cummings, the grandson of the late Bart, has taken over the reins since O'Shea's departure and has continued the success of the stable on Australian soil.

Beadman achieved his best feat as a trainer when Impending won the $1.5 million Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm.