GoFundMe to honour baby Lucas cracks $16,000 milestone

A GOFUNDME page set up in honour of Toowoomba boy Lucas Wockner has surpassed all expectations.

For as yet undisclosed reasons, nine-month-old Lucas failed to wake from his morning nap at his daycare centre two weeks ago.

However, after finding him unresponsive, daycare staff worked tirelessly trying to revive him as did medical staff at Toowoomba Hospital and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane to where he had been airlifted by LifeFlight medical helicopter.

Unfortunately, Lucas could not be saved and died at at the hospital the next day surrounded by his family.

Lucas Elliot Wockner died unexpectedly at nine months.

His mother Kathy Wockner said the family was so grateful to medical staff and emergency services personnel who worked so hard to keep Lucas alive long enough for his extended family to say goodbye before he passed.

As an extended thank-you, Mrs Wockner and her family set up a gofundme page to raise funds in support of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Toowoomba Hospital, LifeFlight, Lady Cilento ICU and Ronald McDonald House.

Initially, the family set a target of $10,000 but as of Monday morning the page had raised $16,500.

"We are overwhelmed by the support of people we know and don't know," she said.

"For us, everyday people don't realise just what the emergency services people do.

"It's only when you need them that you get to understand what they do."

Donations are still being accepted for the cause and those wishing to participate can go to https://www.gofundme.com/in-honour-of-lucas-elliot-wockner.

Lucas' funeral will be held at Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church in Toowoomba tomorrow from 10am.