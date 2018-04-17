GoFundMe to fundraise for condition that affects 1 in 20,000

Crystal Ellis has Oculocutaneous albinism and needs strabismus and nystagmus surgery.

YAMBA resident Crystal Ellis has gone out of her way to help others in the community, now she's hoping people can do something for her.

Mrs Ellis was only 12 month olds when she was diagnosed with Oculocutaneous albinism, a genetic condition she inherited from her great-grandfather.

"It's a condition that affects the hair, skin and eyes which affects 1 in 20,000 people,” Mrs Ellis said.

"In my case I have partial albinism which means I have more melanin in my hair and skin, but unfortunately still have the same vision loss as a person with full albinism.”

Her condition has a significant impact on her life and comes with turning of the eyes, shaking of the eyes and sensitivity to sunlight. Because of this she experiences bad headaches, eye strain and neck and shoulder pain with the condition worsening overtime.

After years of doing what she can to help other, like having her head shaved to raise money for cancer last year, she now needed to fundraise to treat her condition.

Her sister Kasey has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $4000 for life-changing strabismus and nystagmus surgery she needs to improve her quality of life.

The surgery will help her to focus and get a new glasses prescription, but it won't help improve her eyesight.

Despite her affliction, Mrs Ellis is an active member of the community and has previously been a part of multiple community fundraisers, including when she raised $6000 for the McGrath Foundation when she shaved her head to support her mother, a breast cancer survivor.

About 15 years ago, aged 19, she had the strabismus surgery to help straighten her eyes and it took three weeks for her to recover.

About four years ago she noticed her symptoms began to worsen and her optometrist advised her she would need the surgery again.

Over time her headaches worsened and the eye strain and neck and shoulder pain became a daily occurrence, to the point she would have to take medication for relief.

Without private health insurance it would have cost her $4000 for the surgery she needed. Instead she opted to go on the public waiting list.

"I would have to wait two years to see an ophthalmologist about having my eyes straightened and a further wait for the actual surgery,” she said.

"Not to mention I could be operated on by a student doctor.”

Her parents, who are pensioners, offered to pay for the surgey, but as the money would have to come from there pensions it would take time.

Instead her sister kicked off the GoFundMe page to take pressure off her parents.

"I'm very humbled from the bottom of my heart you are all so kind and I thank you,” she said.

To donate towards Ellis's surgery click here: https://www.gofundme.com/qv2qf-seeing-a-better-future