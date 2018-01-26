Going back to school can get you crafty

CRAFT School Oz tours basket weaving and craft workshops throughout Australia, and are coming to Cowper Art Gallery and Studio in February.

Owner and basket maker, Ruth Woods, places great emphasis on bringing craft workshops to regional communities, and touring in their van gives the flexibility to plan a route to fit in workshops along the way. Workshops include various basket making techniques; textile baskets, baskets made from plants and string bags.

Now in its fifth year, Craft School Oz provides opportunities for workshops to be run in rural and regional communities. Ruth understands the importance of these communities to have access to these creative workshops as well as people in capital cities.

Cowper Art Gallery and Studio runs an extensive program of workshops throughout the year. Upcoming basketry workshops with Ruth include Coiled Baskets using Raffia on February 11, Make Your Own String Bag on April 22 and a weekend of basketry later in the year.

All workshops include morning and afternoon tea and a delicious lunch. They also include all the materials you need for the workshop making it easy for you to just come along, relax and enjoy your day.

Get in touch with the gallery soon to grab your spot in these creative workshops and learn new skills. This can be done via the gallery's Facebook page, Instagram account, email cowpergallery@iinet.net.au or call in at the gallery during opening hours.