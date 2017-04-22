GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

MR WILL Elrick, I would like to let you know what it is like living within 30 metres of upward of 10,000 fruit bats, only thing is I do not have enough time or paper to explain it.

I would like to extend an invitation to you to either stay overnight or at least come and sit on our front veranda for a few hours to get a bit of an idea what it is like.

I have asked Dr Clancy to visit to give him an idea of what it was like but he declined on the grounds that he already knows what we are going through. Yep, good.

I know people are worried about the effects of the bats on the high school and with good reason.

I would like to point out that a student at the school over the full year would average about 3 1/2 to four hours a day in the vicinity of the bats.

We have them 14 to 16 hours per day depending on the season and at times 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the past 10 years. I wonder if you think this is fair?

As a ratepayer I am still expected to pay the full rate each year, but I think that is grossly unfair.

We had our house on the market for five years at a reasonable price and had many inquiries and inspections but as soon as anyone saw the bats you could not see them for dust and I don't blame them.

As we are getting on in years we wanted to buy on a flat block in the same market but because of the bats we do not have market equity. So you see we are now stuck here whether we like it or not.

I guess now we have no choice but to try to do something ourselves as no one of any influence seems to care.

Helen Graney, Maclean