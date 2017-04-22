24°
News

GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

Helen Graney, Maclean | 22nd Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Little Red flying foxes in flight.
Little Red flying foxes in flight.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MR WILL Elrick, I would like to let you know what it is like living within 30 metres of upward of 10,000 fruit bats, only thing is I do not have enough time or paper to explain it.

I would like to extend an invitation to you to either stay overnight or at least come and sit on our front veranda for a few hours to get a bit of an idea what it is like.

I have asked Dr Clancy to visit to give him an idea of what it was like but he declined on the grounds that he already knows what we are going through. Yep, good.

I know people are worried about the effects of the bats on the high school and with good reason.

I would like to point out that a student at the school over the full year would average about 3 1/2 to four hours a day in the vicinity of the bats.

We have them 14 to 16 hours per day depending on the season and at times 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the past 10 years. I wonder if you think this is fair?

As a ratepayer I am still expected to pay the full rate each year, but I think that is grossly unfair.

We had our house on the market for five years at a reasonable price and had many inquiries and inspections but as soon as anyone saw the bats you could not see them for dust and I don't blame them.

As we are getting on in years we wanted to buy on a flat block in the same market but because of the bats we do not have market equity. So you see we are now stuck here whether we like it or not.

I guess now we have no choice but to try to do something ourselves as no one of any influence seems to care.

Helen Graney, Maclean

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bats clarence property flying foxes maclean

Man arrested after Grafton house search

Man arrested after Grafton house search

POLICE executed the raid on Thursday morning in relation to the sale of drugs.

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.

BACKYARD STAR: New TV series to feature girl from Baryulgil

GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

Little Red flying foxes in flight.

"We are now stuck here whether we like it or not"

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

Moonlight plays starring role in line-up of international screenings

Local Partners

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

New Aboriginal-owned tourism venture combines a sense of adventure with cultural learning.

Anzac services across the Clarence Valley

Warrant Officer Class Two Shannon O'Loughlin, of 41 RNSWR, at the Anzac Day dawn service at Memorial Park in Grafton. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

A comprehensive list of service times and dates

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

AND THE OSCAR GOES TO: Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight.

Moonlight plays starring role in line-up of international screenings

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Best of the best for Yamba film festival

THE final short list for theweek-long Yamba Cinema International Film Festival come from all corners of the globe, including two from Australia.

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.

BACKYARD STAR: New TV series to feature girl from Baryulgil

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Approx 78 Acres of Coastal Hinterland

Lot 103 Eight Mile Lane, Glenugie 2460

Rural 0 0 $150000

If you are looking for a bush block with the convenience of town and also pristine beaches each side of you, then look no further everything is within 20...

Prime Position In A Quiet Estate

11A O'Malley Close, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 SALE

Situated in the sought-after Marion Estate, this brand-new townhouse presents a unique opportunity for those buyers in our market who are looking to downsize and...

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

Relocating Owner Says Sell Now

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $447,500

Beautifully presented and in a prime location neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three year...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Coastal Holiday Unit

9/28 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This is a sensational opportunity to purchase an original, affordable unit in beautiful Brooms Head. Located just a short walk to the beach, this is a solid...

Cancelled Contract Presents Your Second Chance To Secure Kilmallie Cottage

3 Wharf Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 $535,000

We are again proud to offer to the market Kilmallie Cottage, following a cancelled contract, giving you the opportunity to secure an iconic local residence.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

GOING BATTY: Living with flying foxes a hard sell

Little Red flying foxes in flight.

"We are now stuck here whether we like it or not"

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!