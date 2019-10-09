Menu
IT'S BOUT TIME: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe fighting for the for the NSW League Boxing light heavyweight state title against Mitchell Whitelaw at Boxingmania 4 fight night.
Going gets Tough for Stowe against undefeated title holder

Mitchell Keenan
9th Oct 2019 3:45 PM
BOXING: Three weeks ago, Grafton professional boxer Adam Stowe was stepping into the ring for just the eighth time.

But that didn't stop him from taking down his experienced opponent, Tim Kanofskis at Tweed Heads.

Stowe said after the 'brutal' victory that he expected his next fight to come in late November but that changed when he accepted a late challenge from undefeated Queensland fighter David Tough in Brisbane on Friday night.

Tough has just three fights to his name but he has blazed a trail right to the top and currently sits as Queensland super middle weight champion.

The northern fighter has taken his hard-hitting approach up and down the east coast in his opening three bouts with a technical knock out and a unanimous decision before an imposing performance in his last fight against Deece McDonald ending in a knock out.

With eight fights now under his belt, Stowe may not be much more experienced than his opponent but he has rounded his fighting style with a strong ability to adapt mid-bout.

Stowe will look to use this fight as a platform to continue to build momentum ahead of a possible New South Wales state title fight on November 23.

Stowe will take on Tough in a blockbuster fight at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane on Friday night.

