GOING GLOBAL: Wagners to start work in sixth country

NEW CONTRACT: Toowoomba construction materials company Wagners will start work in their sixth country this year after winning a contract in Canada for a local landmark.

NEW CONTRACT: Toowoomba construction materials company Wagners will start work in their sixth country this year after winning a contract in Canada for a local landmark. Contributed

TOOWOOMBA company Wagners has continued its expansion of international projects, earning a small but significant job from one of the provinces of Canada.

The publicly-listed construction materials business will start work in its sixth country when it designs, builds and helps install a replacement walkway for a timber bridge in the small town of Sable River in Nova Scotia.

Known as "the footbridge" by residents, Wagners will replace the timber in the walkway with planks made from its state-of-the-art composite fibre technology.

NEW CONTRACT: Toowoomba construction materials company Wagners will start work in their sixth country this year after winning a contract in Canada for a local landmark. Contributed

New generation building material general manager Michael Kemp said while the $94,000 job wasn't the largest, he was excited at the opportunities it could open up for the company.

"It's a small community, but the project is being run by the province of Nova Scotia," he said.

"Quebec is next door, so it's about being able to get into the other provinces of Canada."

Wagners' Michael Kemp. Tom Gillespie

Wagners has now completed or is working on jobs in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The business will also supply construction materials to a partner in India.

Mr Kemp said it even sent over a young carpenter, Ty Palmer, to the UK to help install a 15m bridge last month.

"We supplied it to a company that does lots of bridge work, and on the back of our price and delivery performance, they offered another job (in the Isle of Wight)," he said.