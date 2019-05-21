Going, going, gone: Pools on chopping block at council

THEY'VE made a splash for the past three years, but the Ulmarra community's fight for their pool may hold no more water.

A report to Clarence Valley Council's Corporate, Governance and Works meeting today has recommended the decommissioning of the Ulmarra pool complex, filling in the area and making it ready for future development.

This is despite the Ulmarra Village Incorporated group taking five management proposals to the council, two of which were submitted in April for consideration.

In addition, further reports also recommend the sale or lease of the pool facilities at Glenreagh and South Grafton to take the financial responsibility for the pools out of the council's hands.

The decision on Ulmarra's pool will rest with councillors at the committee today, and at next week's full meeting, and was been given a reprieve at a meeting in December 2018 to allow for a proposal to be put forward to run the pool.

Adam Hourigan

The first option presented to the council was to sell or lease the pool to UVI, while contributing $50,000 a year for operations and management.

The pool would have an on-site operator Fridays and Saturdays for five hours daily, and as required for advertised public opening times.

Public access for members would be available outside these times via a pin/card system.

The council would be required under this plan to complete a list of upgrades and repairs while UVI would be responsible for consumables and ongoing maintenance.

The second plan presented was a council tender for the ongoing operation of the facility and guarantee the pool remain open for the next 10 years.

In the report to the meeting, the report states it is recommended the pool remain closed to keep consistent with the resolution to make efficiency savings and the Bailey Park master plan.

It also states the first plan carries a significant safety risk to the council as current regulation states whenever a community swimming pool is available for use it is highly recommended a person with approved safety training be present.

In Glenreagh, Glenreagh Progress Association had also submitted a proposal for the management and operation of the pool.

Report recommends rejecting a community offer over Glenreagh pool. Leigh Jensen

The report to council recommends to decline this offer on several points, including again the risk to the council due to the lack of supervision during some hours of operation, and also the ongoing annual cost to the council for the operation of the centre.

They recommend the council seeks expressions of interest for a long-term lease to be taken over the pool with the lease not requiring ongoing expenditure from the council and include the surrounding facilities.

A similar report recommendation is included for the South Grafton Pool, with the council to consider looking for the sale or long-term lease of the facility.

While both Glenreagh and South Grafton pools have operators with contracts in place, the report states the South Grafton operators are not in a position to consider a long-term lease or purchase.

The reports will come before the committee meeting to be held in Grafton at 2pm.