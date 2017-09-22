Going off the grid in suburbia

OFF-GRID: Andrew and Helen Lee where they plan to build their completely solar-powered house.

OFF-GRID: Andrew and Helen Lee where they plan to build their completely solar-powered house. Caitlan Charles

WHEN Andrew and Helen Lee first designed their completely solar-powered house, they had no idea it would be the first off-gird house in a residential area of the Clarence Valley.

After being quoted upwards of $46,000 to have reticulated power, the couple knew solar power was the way to go.

"It's going to be that way in the future, it's more sustainable,” Andrew said.

"It's just cheaper, but also it's morally the right thing to do.”

Their house will sit on a piece of subdivided land in Gulmarrad owned by Andrew's parents.

When they started the planning process they knew they wanted solar, and discovering how much they would save only cemented their desire to go off-grid.

"Solar (prices) are going down and electricity is going up,” Andrew said.

"All the components that go (with solar) have gone from batteries two years ago would last seven years, now you've got 25-year lifetime on batteries.”

Under council's current regulations, it is a requirement to provide mains power supply to residential zoned blocks unless it can be demonstrated that the economic or environmental impacts are unacceptable.

However at Tuesday's meeting, councillors voted to allow one block of the subdivided land to remain off the power grid.

Andrew said they hoped to pave the way for other developments to go completely solar.

"I think council, because it was a first, which we didn't realise, I think that's dragged it out,” he said.

"We're extremely happy with the result and we hope it streamlines it for people in the future.”

Helen said people didn't know going completely solar was an option.

"They just think 'it says you have to connect to power so we have to connect to power, what are we going to do'.

"I don't think anyone has ever (asked) why.”

The Lee's plan to try and live as simply as possible in the most cost-effective way.

"We've already taken into account a lot of council's environmental requirements, with north-facing windows, the colour of your roof, insulation, and breezes,” Andrew said. "We've got a good block on top of the hill and the way we're going to orientate the house, it's going to be warm in winter and cool in summer.”

The family moved back to the Clarence Valley from the Gold Coast in search of a different lifestyle.

"We moved (back here) so we could simplify everything, live as cheaply as possible and spend more time with family and less timer working and teach the kids the right way,” Helen said.