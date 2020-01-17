Going once, going twice, going...eight times?

2 Tecoma Place is up for Auction on the Australia Day long weekend.

2 Tecoma Place is up for Auction on the Australia Day long weekend.

AS HOLIDAY makers start their inevitable journey back home, there might be a few looking to pick up more than a tan in Yamba.

At least that’s what is on the minds of more than a few homeowners who are putting their homes up for auction on a bumper Australia Day long weekend.

Between now and the end of January there are twelve Lower Clarence properties up for auction, with eight of those going under the hammer next weekend.

Auction lovers will be spoiled for choice and Elders Yamba principal Vikki Seekamp, who had three properties up for auction, said the range in options would make for an exciting weekend.

“I think it is an exciting day, it will be hard for the public to decide which one to go to,” she said.

“There is everything from apartments to houses, both in and out of town, there is quite a good variety and they are all quality properties.”

Five of the properties are in Yamba and one each in Wooloweyah, Palmers Island and James Creek.

Taking advantage of the swelling numbers of people visiting from out of the area, Ms Seekamp said the January holiday period was a good opportunity to showcase the region.

That strategy looked to be pretty sound as response to the open houses was strong.

“The open houses have been really great,” she said.

“We have had the big crowds here over the holidays and a lot of people have been coming to the open houses,” she said

With momentum built steadily over the holiday period – a time when it was easier to look for homes in far flung places – the advantage of having the main event on the Australia Day long weekend became clearer.

Ms Seekamp said by having the auction on the long weekend it enabled some of those who may have been and gone, to come back – and enjoy another holiday.

“It all culminates at the end of the month on so if people want to come back for the auction it is long weekend and they can enjoy Yamba at the same time,” she said.

So would auctioning three properties in one day be unusual for Ms Seekamp?

“Normally I would only have one or two and while three is a little bit more, they are all spaced out and they are all different.”