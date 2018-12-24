Going to the dogs a good option on Christmas Eve

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with a very strong 10-race program set down for decision with the excellent B grade prizemoney.

Also, being Christmas Eve with the first race being at 6.15pm, I am sure there will be a massive crowd on hand to celebrate Christmas and one thing you will get at Grafton Greyhounds is the beer is ice cold.

Also, tonight is free admission. So, there's an extra strawberry to have a bet.

Looking for a winner on this great program, I think our best bet will appear early in Race 3 The Village Green Hotel Stakes over 480m.

Sandave Gypsy looked the best of good things here last week in 27.77 when smartly winning her maiden and tonight's race is no harder. Trainer Dave Richardson certainly has a very handy litter as Sandave Gypsy's sister Sandave Jeanoel was very impressive, again winning at Lismore last Tuesday in 24.02. But as usual when they look good things, they tend to be around the $1.50 mark. That won't worry trainer Richo as the prizemoney is a very good $2,000 to the winner.

What about the mouth-watering contest we will have in Race 4, the Grafton District Services Club 5th Grade Series Final over 407m. Because of the B class grading, our two favourites here would normally be in a top grade at a C class meeting. Modified Trunk, trained by Warren Kempshall, and Winksey Valley, trained by Dave Irwin, would certainly be in the top dogs in the Northern Rivers and opinions will certainly be divided on who wins this battle tonight.

Modified Trunk is currently the best dog racing at Grafton at the moment and just have a look at his stats. Sixteen starts for 11 wins is sensational and look at his best times at Grafton. Twice breaking the magical 23-second mark here 22.92 and 22.99 is something rarely done at this circuit. Nine starts for 6 wins over tonight's trip certainly has Modified Trunk as my pick tonight. Winksey Valley in the red box, trained by Dave Irwin, is certainly a huge danger to Modified Trunk.

Boasting a quicker 22.89 win to his credit, Winksey Valley is returning from a 14-month break when he had a serious injury after winning a race at Maitland.

Winksey Valley has also got a fantastic record of 16 starts for 12 wins and master trainer Dave Irwin stepped him out in a Stewards Trial here three weeks ago and he ran a track record over the 305m trip, running 17.16. 3.14 to the first mark and then a run home of a record 14.02 certainly tells you Irwin has have this injury-prone galloper flying at his first run back. As I said, I will tip Modified Trunk to beat Winksey Valley by a nose in 22.90! Won't this please big Davie! Irwin is certainly on a high after winning the rich Big Maiden at Lismore Tuesday with That's Lil Bob in a flying 23.66 getting the $20,000 first prizemoney.

Race 8 on tonight's card the Westlawn Finance Stakes over 480m looks another dead set match race as well. Nilly Nelly drawn in box 3 for Craig McPhee is absolutely flying up at Albion Park now and Amber Ale in box 2 for Stevie Keep look a great quinella for exotic punters. Nilly Nelly certainly has hit a purple patch of form now.

Two runs ago she ran a good 30.22 when winning at Albion Park but Thursday night the 13th was a sensational run when she ran second, getting beat 1.5 lengths in a smart 29.94.

In this run, she gave the top-grade bitch of the Northern Rivers Terra Torra a good start before running over the top of her for a great second, running a good 30.04.

Amber Ale certainly was very unlucky to lose the other night by a Lionel rose in 27.81. I have watched the replay four times and I still think she has hung on. But photos do not tell lies! Anyhow Keepie, if you can beat Nilly Nelly tonight you will certainly be a worthy winner as this bitch is as honest as the day comes.

Punters, if you are thinking of bringing your kids out tonight my mail is Santa will be making an appearance. Finally, merry Christmas and happy New Year to all our greyhound followers across the Valley.