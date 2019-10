GOING UP: Workers erect the first quarter of the biggest Ferris wheel in Australia in Market Square, Grafton, in preparation for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival.

IT'S not often you get to see a quarter of a ferris wheel.

But that's the sight that greeted early birds in Grafton's Market Square this morning as workers got serious about erecting Australia's biggest example of the side show alley favourite.

A ferris wheel towering over the Jacaranda Festival revellers has been a stock in trade of previous carnivals and like many of the claims for this year's event, this is bigger and better.