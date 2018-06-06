Menu
The sign outside the Anglican Church of The Holy Spirit at Surfers Paradise on Tuesday.
Offbeat

Church caves after ‘X-rated’ sign

by Jeremy Pierce
6th Jun 2018 1:05 PM

IT was the cheeky church message aiming to bring more people to their knees, but a provocative slogan plastered outside a Gold Coast congregation has been sent to purgatory.

A sign outside the Surfers Paradise Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit was the talk of the Gold Coast yesterday after the bold proclamation that 'Forgiveness is swallowing when you'd rather spit' was displayed on their sign.

The words had been removed by Wednesday morning.
While many thoughts quickly turned to sexual innuendo, church officials insisted the meaning was far more innocent and was imploring people to swallow negative thoughts rather than spit them out.

However, late yesterday, the church was over-ruled by head office, with the sign ordered to be taken down. On Wednesday morning, the sign was blank.

Reverend Mike Upton told The Courier-Mail he was no longer allowed to speak about the matter, and referred questions to the Brisbane Diocese.

