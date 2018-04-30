Fans want out of the Carty Party

GOLD Coast coach Garth Brennan has indicated he will stick with Bryce Cartwright at five-eighth despite the Penrith recruit misfiring in their 10-9 NRL loss to Cronulla.

Not much seemed to go right for Cartwright after being thrust into the halves at the expense of exiled pivot Kane Elgey as the Titans lost their third straight game.

Cartwright got his hands on the ball but appeared to pull the wrong rein in attack with wayward passes and kicks.

At one stage Cartwright committed the cardinal sin of being caught by the defence on the sixth tackle.

But Brennan liked what he saw.

"That was his best performance for the Titans," Brennan said. "He wanted to take control of the football side. It showed with the amount of carries and touches he had - he really wanted to stamp his authority on that game."

Brennan praised Elgey for the way he responded after being relegated to the Queensland Cup on Saturday but hinted that he would continue to pair Cartwright with No. 7 Ash Taylor.

"I watched Kane's game before our game and I thought he did some real good attacking stuff," Brennan said.

"He can get some confidence out of that game and whether he is back next week or whether he spends a bit more time there depends on how we pull up injury-wise.

"But I am quite comfortable with the effort shown by our halves.

"They (Cartwright-Taylor) have had one week of training together but already they have grabbed me aside and said 'we want to do some more video first thing in the week'.

"There are some real positive signs how much they want to work together and get this team on the right track."

It's safe to say the fans are not quite as 'all-in' on Cartwright as Brennan is.