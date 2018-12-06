Addicts’ pathetic effort at making counterfeit cash

A Gold Coast couple used a printer and cellophane to create fake $50 notes.

A GOLD Coast duo of ice addicts used a laser printer and cellophane to "counterfeit" $50 notes and then asked the woman's seven-year-old son to use the fake cash in the shops across the city.

Jessica Patricia Rodrigues, 28, and Jade Rodney Adams, 33, both pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court today to multiple charges including making counterfeit money, possessing counterfeit money, forgery and uttering.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse sentenced them both to six months prison and allowed them immediate parole release.

"I am very cranky that she used her seven-year-old son," Mr Dowse said.

"I am very concerned about leaving the children with her."

Mum of two Rodridgues, a former chef, has spent 37 days in custody in April and May and during that time her two children lived with her mother.

The court was told that in April this year the Rodrigues and Adams, both under the influence of a strong ice addiction, began to print off fake $50 notes using a laser printer.

In some of the notes they added a "window" using cellophane but most were merely made of printer paper.

"It was not sophisticated I can say," Mr Dowse said.

When caught the pair had about $2,000 in fake cash in their possession.

The pair had tried to use the "cash" at a number of different shops across the Gold Coast, the court heard.

On at least one occasion Rodrigues' seven-year-old son was asked to use the fake cash.

Twice the pair were successful and were able to use the "money" at Kmart and Stacks.

It is not the first time Rodrigues has been caught with a fake document.

In January she was placed on 12 months probation after being found driving with a number plate made from a laminated print-out.

Rodrigues' lawyer Sam Jackson, of Bamberry Lawyers, said he recognised the charges were serious.

"Although they were serious offences, it wasn't sophisticated … they were printed on paper, using home equipment, nothing could be complicated or sophisticated by any stretch of the imagination," he said.

Mr Jackson said Rodrigues had since given up drugs and split up from her "toxic" relationship with Adams.

Adams' lawyer Demi Quadrio, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Adams had moved to Australia from New Zealand ten years ago.

"He was using drugs and not able to hold down a job," she said.

Ms Quadrio said Adams had given up drugs after spending 30 days in prison earlier this year.