A blue car has been destroyed by fire in Broadbeach this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
Crime

Car destroyed by inferno in party precinct

by ANDREW POTTS & EMILY HALLORAN
14th Nov 2018 7:42 AM
A RAGING inferno has destroyed a car near the heart of one of the Gold Coast's party precincts this morning, blanketing the suburb in a thick layer of smoke.

Queensland Fire and Rescue were called for assistance at 5.50am, with reports of a car on fire in Anne Avenue, Broadbeach.

Broadbeach locals were woken up by the fire in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
The small blue car was gutted in the fire, which was fought by a single fire crew.

Police are on-scene and investigations continue.

Broadbeach station officer Adam Andrewartha said some witnesses saw the driver's seat on fire

"It appears someone may have thrown something throw the window (to call police for info)," he said.

"It doesn't appear the vehicle has an owner."

The car was destroyed Picture: Emily Halloran
A person whose property neighbours the car said they heard a huge bang

Another was staying in a nearby unit and heard the sound of an explosion around 5.30am followed by a second bang shortly after.

"I looked out my window and saw sparks of fire from coming out of the car," they told the Bulletin.

