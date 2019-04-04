Menu
Some of the drugs allegedly found in the car.
Crime

What $10,000 of ice looks like

by Andrew Potts
4th Apr 2019 1:49 PM
MORE than $10,000 worth of methamphetamine has been discovered in a car in one of the Gold Coast's most popular suburbs.

Police allegedly found the drugs when officers pulled over a car in Burleigh Heads yesterday afternoon.

Around 5.50pm detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) intercepted a vehicle driving along West Burleigh Road.

The pipe allegedly found in the car.
It will be alleged that the driver of the vehicle was acting suspiciously which led police to a search his vehicle.

Officers say they discovered around $10,000 of methylamphetamine and a glass pipe.

A 42-year-old man from Currumbin Waters was charged with possession of dangerous drug in excess of the schedule and possession of a utensil.

He will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on May 2.

