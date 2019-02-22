Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama
Police at an Arundel crime scene where a Gold Coast woman received head injuries. Picture: Risa Utama
Crime

Mystery over ‘unexplained life-threatening head injury’

by Emily Halloran
22nd Feb 2019 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been found unconscious with an 'unexplained life-threatening head injury' on a northern Gold Coast driveway.

A person was passing by a unit complex on Arundel's Callistemon Court when they noticed the woman laying on the driveway.

Police say the 37-year-old woman had "an unexplained life-threatening head injury".

Emergency services arrived at the scene about 6.45pm and transported the woman to hospital.

Police are investigating how the woman had got the injuries.

Police at the scene. Picture: Risa Utama
Police at the scene. Picture: Risa Utama

Detectives are asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and near Olsen Road.

If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast police

Top Stories

    Inaugural wildlife festival postponed due to Oma

    Inaugural wildlife festival postponed due to Oma

    Whats On The event will be 'bigger and better' with more organisations jumping on board

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:52 AM
    Hunters target wild dog controls in lead up to State poll

    premium_icon Hunters target wild dog controls in lead up to State poll

    Politics Politicians invited to meeting to discuss wild dog controls.

    Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    premium_icon Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    Crime Inverell woman charged with larceny, possessing prohibited drug

    Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    premium_icon Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    News THE Page MP has been accused of flip-flopping on milk pricing issue.