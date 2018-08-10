Dentist’s Grindr hook-up goes wrong

Palm Beach dentist Hilary Leonard Knight (right), 68, leaves Southport Watchhouse with his lawyer Troy Smith, from Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Palm Beach dentist Hilary Leonard Knight (right), 68, leaves Southport Watchhouse with his lawyer Troy Smith, from Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

A LONG-TIME Gold Coast dentist allegedly put a "dog choker chain" around the neck of a man to hold him still while he was bashed for two hours during a fake Grindr hook up.

Police will allege the assault was sparked by a missing bag of sex toys.

Hilary Leonard Knight was granted bail in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 68-year-old is the owner of Palm Beach Dental, which has operated since 1975.

Knight is charged with deprivation of liberty, disabling to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning bodily harm, possession of drugs and drug utensils and contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Palm Beach dentist Hilary Leonard Knight (right), 68, leaves Southport Watchhouse with his lawyer Troy Smith, from Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Knight was allegedly one of three people who bashed the victim during the late-night attack in a Q1 unit last month.

He is also accused of possessing ice and ice pipes found when his Broadbeach unit was raided on Wednesday.

He denies all the charges.

Magistrate Mark Howden granted him bail on the condition he not use the gay-dating app Grindr, live in his Broadbeach apartment and not contact any of the people involved.

Defence lawyer Troy Knight, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said: "He denies all the allegations made against him.

"I am instructed by my client that he intends to vigorously defend the charges."

Knight met the alleged victim Brendan Jeffrey Tierney on Grindr two-and-a-half years ago and formed a friendship.

Police will allege Knight invited Mr Tierney to his apartment on June 9 when Mr Tierney saw Knight and another woman using the drug ice.

Mr Tierney and the woman went to another apartment, where she left behind a bag of sex toys and dress up clothing.

Palm Beach dentist Hilary Leonard Knight, 68, leaves Southport Watchhouse. Picture: Lea Emery

When Mr Tierney's attempts to return the items were unsuccessful he threw them down a garbage shoot.

Police allege on July 8 about 1am, Mr Tierney met a man named "Bigtop" on Grindr and agreed to meet him at a unit in the Q1 building in Surfers Paradise.

When Mr Tierney arrived, the man began to punch him in the face until he ran into another room where Knight and the woman were waiting, police allege.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable James Treanor said: "The defendant's involvement is some kind of choker which was placed around his neck while assaulted by another person assaulted the victim."

It is alleged that during the assault every time Mr Tierney tried to move away, Knight tightened the chain. Mr Tierney likened it to a dog choker chain.

The group allegedly let Mr Tierney leave the apartment after about two-and-a-half hours.

His face was allegedly "a mess" and he went to the doctor who treated him for injuries.

Police raided Knight's apartment on Wednesday night where they allegedly found an off-brown paste believed to be ice in a bag under the bed.

Police also allegedly found two glass pipes used to smoke ice.

Knight, at this stage, is the only person to be charged in relation to the incident.