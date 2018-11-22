Incredible early Christmas gift for tradies

WORK will be fast-tracked on one of the city's biggest development sites in the new year, creating a jobs bonanza for the Gold Coast building industry.

Ralan Group has announced it will build another three towers on the Surfers Paradise site of the old Paradise Resort to complete the $1.4 billion Ruby Collection. The first high-rise was completed last month.

The ageing resort will be demolished following the end of the busy summer season, making way for 60, 55 and 30-level towers, which will contain more than 1400 units and resort facilities.

Originally, Ralan had proposed starting work on two towers late next year and had not set a date for the final high-rise.

William O'Dwyer is celebrating after the opening of the Ruby Collection’s first tower Picture: Regi Varghese

Ralan Group boss William O'Dwyer said the project would create more than 5000 jobs during construction with a further 1100 permanent jobs once the buildings were finished.

"Within the first four months (of 2019) we want to commence on the second, third and fourth towers," he said.

"The bookings so far show me that my assumptions about the Gold Coast were correct and the product will be absorbed (by the market).

Ruby tower 1 opened yesterday. Supplied by Ralan Group

"I discovered that we are now 100 per cent booked in this tower for the Christmas period. We do not have an apartment available."

Work on the towers will take more than three years and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Mr O'Dwyer, whose total investment in the city will top $2 billion, said he was excited for the future.

"I love the Gold Coast and it is fair to say I am putting my money where my mouth is," he said.

The tower is already fully booked for Christmas. Supplied by Ralan Group

"I think the Gold Coast is by far the most exciting city in Australia - it is young, vibrant and innovative and has the best medical facilities and is continually voted one of the top destinations."

It is the second project to be fast tracked - the next stage or works will begin at The Star in Broadbeach as part of its $2 billion masterplan.

William O'Dwyer says he loves the Gold Coast. Picture: Regi Varghese

Mayor Tom Tate praised the Ralan project's economic impact.

"This is a vote of confidence in the city and another world-class investment," he said.

Mr O'Dwyer made the announcement yesterday while attending the launch of the 30-storey first tower on the Ruby site.

He said staying in the building for the first time this week had been a long-held dream.

'Wow was all I could say. I know every inch of effort which has gone into delivering this building and it was a wonderful feeling," he said.