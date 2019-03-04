Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.
Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.
News

‘Be careful’: Dangerous mantrap found on bike track

by ANDREW POTTS
4th Mar 2019 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DANGEROUS copper wire at head height has been found strung across a popular northern Gold Coast bike track overnight, sparking fresh warnings to riders.

The wires were both placed between two trees in two different places along the Coomera track which is frequently used by dirt bike and 4x4 riders.

Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.
Copper wire strung up across dirt bike tracks in Coomera on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jack Roberts.

Images of the wires were posted on social media late last night warning riders to be careful.

It is the second incident in the past month in which riders have photographed wire strung at head height.

A closer look at the wire. Picture: Jack Roberts.
A closer look at the wire. Picture: Jack Roberts.

Early last month a Gympie man was lucky to survive after coming off his bike in the Amamoor State Forrest.

Police said if he had been going any faster he would have been decapitated.

The location of one of the wires. Picture: Jack Roberts.
The location of one of the wires. Picture: Jack Roberts.
The location of the second. Picture: Jack Roberts.
The location of the second. Picture: Jack Roberts.

More Stories

Show More
dirt bikes gold coast trap

Top Stories

    WANTED: Police make appeal for public information

    WANTED: Police make appeal for public information

    Crime COFFS/Clarence Police District have made a public appeal for information to help locate a number of people wanted over outstanding warrants

    Local boxer's close call in Melbourne's deadly shootout

    premium_icon Local boxer's close call in Melbourne's deadly shootout

    News GUNSHOTS ring out across venue minutes after Grafton boxer's fight.

    Driver charged after fatal crash at Newton Boyd

    premium_icon Driver charged after fatal crash at Newton Boyd

    Crime Charges laid into fatal crash after five-month investigation.

    ALS postpone move to Coffs

    premium_icon ALS postpone move to Coffs

    News The move has been postponed until after the state election