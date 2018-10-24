Gold Coast farm girl set to sing in front of 4 million

Sabrina Durante sang national anthem at Gold Coast 600 and has been chosen to sing at the Melbourne Cup in November. Picture: Jerad Williams

Sabrina Durante sang national anthem at Gold Coast 600 and has been chosen to sing at the Melbourne Cup in November. Picture: Jerad Williams

FROM the stable to the stage Pimpama talent Sabrina Durante has always combined her love of horses with her passion for singing, but for the first time she will be doing it in front of an audience of over 4 million.

A farm girl, turned singing sensation at just 21 years of age, Sabrina has performed at the Magic Millions, GC600 and is a star of Outback Spectacular.

Next month she will be taking on her biggest role yet, the opening National Anthem for the Melbourne Cup at the Flemington Raceway.

Sabrina who could be described as a quadruple threat with her dancing, singing, acting and riding skills is expected to perform in front of a live and TV audience of at least 4 million people on the day.

But that doesn't phase her.

"It is a huge honour for me, when I started out I never thought I would be here," she said.

The former St Hilda's student was first discovered when she was appointed the lead role in the school's rendition of Annie.

Since then she hasn't looked back, spending weekends performing at events and many late nights training for her part in the riding, singing stage show the Outback Spectacular.

Sabrina Durante previously performed Annie for Forbidden Broadway.

"My life has always seemed to revolve around horses wherever I go, so this is just the next step of that," she laughed.

"I've been lucky to be able to include two of my favourite things at these events, first with Outback Spectacular and then singing at other races.

"The opportunity to sing the national anthem at the Melbourne Cup is a huge honour, so it is nerve racking but I think that is just excitement.

"I'm always going from muddy boots to Stilettos and that's how want to stay," she said.