‘I was slut shamed for wearing this on flight’

A GOLD Coast woman claims she was "slut shamed" because of her outfit while on a Jetstar flight to Brisbane, and then offered $50 instead of an apology.

Small business owner Shoshana Strykert was on a last-minute flight home from Melbourne after a family medical emergency, when she was challenged by a Jet Star flight attendant on her outfit and asked to cover up.

The 28-year-old was wearing loose three-quarter pants and a simple black crop top at the time of the incident last week.

The outfit Ms Strykert was wearing on the plane. Picture: Jerad Williams

"I had been waiting at the airport for about five hours when I finally got a flight back to Queensland. I was tired and stressed and just wanted to get home," Ms Strykert told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"I wasn't even thinking about what I was wearing, I just wanted to make it home.`

"I was wearing a bra (underneath), there was not cleavage or anything, only showed my stomach slightly. I don't understand it."

A Jetstar passenger jet plane. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE.

As the plane was being loaded Ms Strykert said she was approached by an attendant.

"She called me over to speak to her and asked me do you think what you are wearing is appropriate?" Ms Strykert said.

"She then told me do you see any men walking around with their shirts off?

"I was so embarrassed, everyone was looking at me. I didn't mean to cause a scene. I was just trying to get home to the hospital.

"I was shocked."

Ms Strykert said she was then asked to put on a T-shirt or she would be offered a blanket.

"A woman sitting behind me felt sorry for me so she offered me her jacket," she said.

"Nothing like that has ever happened before."

Ms Strykert said she originally didn't want to speak out about the issue but was concerned about the same thing happening to other women.

"For me it is mainly about the discrimination, and not treating women correctly. It is 2019 after all."

Ms Strykert reported the incident to Jetstar a day later and was offered a $50 voucher.

The response she received from Jetstar Customer Care did not address the incident or offer Ms Strykert an apology.

"The whole thing was horrible," Ms Strykert said.

"I was slut shamed and then offered $50 in return, not an apology."

"I don't think anyone should be treated that way."

Jetstar has since been in contact with Ms Strykert following questions from the Bulletin.

A Jetstar spokesman said they called her "to better understand the situation and apologise if she felt that she was treated unfairly by our staff."

"We are investigating what happened to find out if the situation could have been handled differently and have passed Ms Strykert's feedback to our teams."

"We're sorry that this interaction spoiled Ms Strykert's journey and have provided a travel voucher as gesture of good will."