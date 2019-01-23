Mum run over in front of kids and left on roadside

A REPEAT offender who ran over a Gold Coast mother in front of her children will be eligible for parole in May.

Drug user Rebecca Holden, 29, was already on parole when her car hit Chanda Vann in Labrador last November, leaving her on the road to wait for paramedics.

Miraculously, the mother of two avoided life-threatening injuries.

Ms Vann and her partner Hok Sok had pursued Holden's Toyota Hilux to get her insurance details after their Mitsubishi Highlander was rammed from behind.

Holden's learner licence had expired in 2011.

Ms Vann's injuries.

Holden eventually pulled over on Government Rd but when the couple got out of their car she tried to drive away, hitting Ms Vann.

The Hilux then lurched forward, knocking the mother over.

But Holden did not stop. She drove over Ms Vann's legs and lower abdomen. Mr Sok tried to help but ended with grazes to his own body.

Holden drove away despite the shocking scenes she had created.

Ms Vann was run over by a Toyota Hilux.

Ms Vann was taken to the hospital where a scan showed she had escaped serious injury. She was confined to a wheelchair for a short time after the incident.

Holden pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and hit and run, among other offences.

The court was told it was not the only time Holden was caught driving without a licence last year.

In August, police spotted her driving a black Holden Statesman in Central St, Labrador, and tried to pull her over because the registration plates did not match the make of the car.

Holden tried to flee on the wrong side of the road and police called off the pursuit. Holden was later found hiding in bushes at a nearby street.

Holden has not worked since 2004 and started using the drugs speed and ice from the age of 20, the court was told.

Defence Lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Holden had a "long and difficult path in terms of illicit substances and she attributes that to her offending".

Ms Vann escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Magistrate Joan White sentenced Holden to a total of 18 months prison with a parole eligibility date on May 2.

Constable Lewis Butterfield asked for criminal compensation but Ms White said Holden had no means to pay.

Holden was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two years.

"The dangerous operation in particular is a very serious offence," Ms White said.

"You're very, very lucky there was no life-threatening injuries and no broken bones. As you realise, it's a very serious offence and it could have been much worse."