Property

Home of former politician sells for $3m

by Jessica Brown
4th Sep 2018 4:54 AM

THE Gold Coast home of a former Queensland politician has changed hands in a multimillion-dollar deal.

A local buyer splashed $3 million on the Sanctuary Cove mansion, which was built almost a decade ago by the late Ivan Gibbs and his wife Doris.

Mr Gibbs, who died in 2011 aged 83, was a cabinet minister for 10 years and a National Party MP in the Queensland parliament from 1974 to 1989.

He represented the Gold Coast seat of Albert, which for many years was one of Australia's fastest-growing areas.

Kollosche Prestige Agents managing director Jordan Williams handled the sale of the Arnold Palmer Drive property.

He said the buyer was an architect and had plans to "spruce" the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home up.

"I think they're going to do a pretty impressive renovation on it," Mr Williams said.

"I'm excited to see the end product when they've done."

The single-level house is 843sq m and on a 2484sq m double block.

Mr Williams said its size was the selling point for the buyers.

"Normally you have 100sq homes (about 929.03sq m) over three to four levels," he said.

The property had been listed under another agency several times between April last year and February this year before Mr Williams took over the marketing.

"I only had it on the market for a couple of months," he said.

"Both parties are over the moon."

Mr and Mrs Gibbs' son, Andrew, said in May that while the home held a special place in the family, it was much too big for his mother.

He said they built it with entertaining in mind.

"They've always had a lot of people around for dinner so it was always about that," Mr Gibbs said.

It was also important for his father to have a large study.

"He spent a lot of time in the office and on the phone - he was involved in lots of charities too," Mr Gibbs said.

