An Ashmore house destroyed by fire on the corner of Baleh Street and Mingaletta Drive. Picture: Emily Halloran
News

Gold Coast house engulfed by flames

by EMILY HALLORAN
14th Jan 2019 11:16 AM
A GOLD Coast home has been gutted after a fire broke out this morning, destroying its interior and a car.

Emergency services arrived to home on the corner of Ashmore's Baleh Street and Mingaletta Drive about 8.10am.

The house’s contents were completely destroyed. Picture: Emily Halloran
The house's contents were destroyed by the blaze, including the ute parked outside.

Both directions of Mingaletta Drive have been closed by police.

It is believed no occupants were home at the time of the fire.

The fire engulfing the car and house. Picture: Phil Pope
One person has been treated on scene for inhaling smoke, but no one has required transport.

Nearby resident Phil Pope was first on scene to the home.

He said the fire started at the front of the car from the bonnet.

A car was also destroyed. Picture: Emily Halloran
"No family was home. When the owner left for work in the morning he had a tinnie on the back of his Ute, which is now missing," he said.

"I saw the Ute was on fire and I went to open the front door to make sure anyone wasn't inside but I heard an explosion and stayed back."

The man who lives in the home is currently on scene speaking to police.

More to come.

