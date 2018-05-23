Menu
Royal wedding highlights
Gold Coast flavour at Royal Wedding

by Britt Ramsey
23rd May 2018 12:40 AM
ROYAL Zara Tindall took a taste of the Gold Coast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in the UK at the weekend.

The Queen's granddaughter wore diamond earrings designed and crafted by the internationally acclaimed Calleija Jewellers at Marina Mirage.

Zara Tindall was glowing in her teal dress, and earrings from Gold Coast boutique Calleija. Photo Supplied
Valued at close to $10,000, the deep-coloured jewellery took about 60 hours to make.

The earrings were pear shaped green tourmaline and diamond drop earrings, personally selected by Zara, 37, in London.

She paired them with a deep teal dress with a Peter Pan collar and a matching fascinator.

"Such a beautiful pair of earrings, 5.33 carats in total, 146 diamonds. And they looked absolutely beautiful on Zara," designer John Calleija said.

"We didn't have exactly what was required for her look in London, but did have them here on the Coast, and shipped them over."

Overall, Zara chose four different sets from Calleija, and due to her dress choice, eventually opted for the tourmaline earrings.

"They're a really rich, beautiful, beautiful deep gem, and they seem to have gotten some good exposure," Mr Calleija said. "While we were watching the wedding, we felt a bit of a connection, and every time we saw Zara on screen we'd talk about the earrings."

Zara Tindall was glowing in her teal dress, and earrings from Gold Coast boutique Calleija. Photo Twitter
The earrings have since been purchased.

"That made it extra special. We make limited numbers of our pieces, so they're significant and unique," John said.

"She'll get them when the wedding and event is all over and wrapped up."

Mr Calleija has had royal ties for several years, recently creating a customised piece unveiled at Buckingham Palace.

