Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives on the Gold Coast.
News

PM commits $112m for Gold Coast's third light rail stage

by Kirstin Payne
5th Nov 2018 10:19 AM
PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has backed his early announcement of $112 million in light rail funding for the Gold Coast.

Mr Morrison said his announcement, which pre-empts the business case for the project, is an indication of "where the project is going".

"Yeah the homework still has to be done, and the homework will be done to make sure you execute it in exactly the right way."

"It's not unlike what we are doing in Townsville with the pipeline: the home work still has to be done on the finer details of the project, and it's costing me, but you have got to tell people where you are going," he said.

$112M FUNDING COMMITTED TO BROADBEACH TO BURLEIGH TRAM EXTENSION

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives on the Gold Coast.
Both the State and local government have held off any funding commitment for the piece of infrastructure until the final business case is complete.

The PM continued his pressure on the state government to fast track the project.

"This is the largest single investment of a commonwealth government light rail project anywhere in the country," he said.

LIGHT RAIL STAGE 3A ROUTE REVEALED

LNP Gold Coast Minister Karen Andrews, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister Steve Ciobo at the announcement.
"At the end of the day the Queensland government is still responsible for infrastructure in Queensland, that is actually their day job and what they need to be involved in and supportive of.

"So we (federal government) are here, we have turned up, the invitation is there for them to show up too for stage three."

Minister for industry science and technology Karen Andrews addressed the ongoing concerns of Palm Beach and Burleigh locals who have issue with the project's planned path.

WHAT LOCALS THINK OF TRAM EXTENSION

Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A artist impressions and stations between Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads.
WESTERN LIGHT RAIL LINKS REVEALED

"I have long supported the light rail going from Broadbeach through to Burleigh," she said.

"The issue remains as to where it will terminate at Burleigh, and I call on the State Government and the local council to make sure they consult properly with the community, to make sure the light rail meets the needs of the community both for the residents and the tourists on the Gold Coast".

gold coast light rail

