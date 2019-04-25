Girl trapped in public transport horror

A woman has become trapped between a tram and a station. Picture Glenn Hampson

A TEENAGE girl has been seriously injured after a light rail tram accident near a Gold Coast station.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to the Nerang St Station in Southport at 12.50pm.

The girl, in her late teens, was in a serious condition after becoming trapped between tram and the station.

Witnesses reported seeing two teenage girls run across the tracks, with one struck by a southbound tram.

Commuters claimed the girl was dragged up to three metres before the driver could stop, causing serious abrasions to her face and legs.

She has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The accident caused significant delays for passengers across the system.

At 1.35pm G:link warned commuters to expect residual delays of up to 30 minutes in both directions as the light rail service returned to normal.