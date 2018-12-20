Menu
A Gold Coast man accused partner of using ice while pregnant.
Man accused partner of taking ice and killing their baby

by Lea Emery
20th Dec 2018 6:58 AM
A GOLD Coast man accused his partner of using ice while pregnant killing their baby, on a public Facebook page, the Southport District Court heard.

Blake Anthony Symonds yesterday pleaded to nine charges in the Southport District Court including stalking, threats, going armed to cause fear and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told his former partner was living in fear after Symonds spent four months harassing her, including 114 text messages, calling her a "slut" on social media.

Judge David Kent yesterday sentenced Symonds to two and a half years prison.

He was released yesterday after spending 411 days in custody.

Symonds posted on Facebook on April 5, last year accusations his partner had been using ice while pregnant.

The last line of the post read: "Thank you (partner's name) thought I might let everyone know how she died".

The court also heard Symonds had smashed the woman's phone and ripped her Louis Vuitton handbag in half after she refused to let him read a text.

He refused to let her leave the house and pushed her onto the bed when she tried to escape.

In a terrifying incident on March 25, last year Symonds chased the woman around a Gold Coast gym after she asked him to leave when he called her a "filthy slut".

Defence barrister Bernard Reilly, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Symonds was not coping with the death of his child at the time.

He said Symonds hoped to return to work as a stone mason.

