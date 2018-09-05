Man hid child porn in underwear drawer

A GOLD Coast businessman found with more than 1500 images and 90 videos of child sexual abuse has been told his actions would impact children for years to come.

Alan Edward Smith, 59, pleaded guilty in Southport District Court yesterday to one count each of possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to make available child pornography material.

Crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy yesterday said the images were of real children and not "fictional".

"Not only do the children have to deal with the victimisation at that point, they have to live for the rest of their lives knowing there are these images of them on the internet," he said.

Judge Paul Smith sentenced Smith to 20 months prison to be released after five months.

He will also need to complete two years of probation when released.

"They are not victimless crimes, but engaging in this you are encouraging the abuse of children," Judge Smith said.

The court heard police discovered Smith had used peer to peer file transfer website eMule to share two videos of children being sexually abused - including girls as young as seven.

Mr McCarthy said two USB drives were found in Smith's underwear drawer.

An analysis of the drives found more than 1500 images.

The worst of the videos featured a girl aged nine bound and forced to perform sexual acts on an adult man and a dog.

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Bamberry Lawyers, said Smith, who owns Gold Coast Antennas, suffered from impotence after recovering from bowel cancer.

"He really gives no explanation in relation to it," Ms Thompson said.

"He really doesn't have any sexual desire generally.

"My client has expressed bewilderment at this behaviour."

Ms Thompson said prison would be onerous on Smith because he had to follow a strict diet due to his bowel issues.