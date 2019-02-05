Menu
Crime

Dad faces court after infant son hospitalised

by Greg Stolz
5th Feb 2019 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad accused of seriously injuring his baby son in a shaking incident has been granted bail.

The man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection detectives last Friday and charged with grievous bodily harm, four months after the three-month-old was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with what police said were 'significant injuries'.

At a bail hearing at Southport Magistrates Court today, defence barrister James McNab said the charge was 'emphatically denied'.

Mr McNab said the case was 'clearly circumstantial' with some 'gaping holes'.

He said there were 'a number of hypotheses consistent with innocence' including the baby's older sibling having fallen on him, a problem baby capsule and the father's history of epilepsy.

The court heard the baby was being cared for by the defendant's mother under a Department of Child Safety kinship order.

Magistrate Clare Kelly said it was a 'very serious charge' and the investigation was complex.

She granted bail on condition the father report weekly to police and not have contact with his baby son except under the supervision of Child Safety.

Mr McNab sought to have details of the case suppressed.

Media representatives opposed the application and magistrate Clare Kelly declined to impose a suppression order.

The case was adjourned until March 21.

