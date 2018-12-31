Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Fine for throwing sticks at sister's home

by Lea Emery
31st Dec 2018 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man's quest to get breakfast ended in a fine after he began to throw sticks at his sister and mother's Miami home.

Danny Francis Flannigan, 53, was also seen yelling at "imaginary people" and walking around drinking from two wine bottles.

Flannigan pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court this morning to a single charge of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Don Reid said police were called about 1pm on Saturday after Flannigan refused to leave from outside his sister and mother's home.

He yelled towards the house as well as throwing a number of sticks.

"(The sister) couldn't leave for work as her mother was home and she was worried for her safety," Mr Reid said.

The court was told concerned passers-by also called police.

"He had two wine bottles in each hand and was talking to imaginary people," the court heard.

Magistrate Gary Finger fined Flannigan $450.

Duty lawyer Mollie Roper said Flannigan had gone for a walk to get breakfast.

"Drugs and alcohol have been a problem in the past," she said.

She said the worst of the offending was throwing sticks around.

court crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    The simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    premium_icon The simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    News TIME lapse aerial footage shows how Grafton's worst intersection is coping with holiday rush with one small tweak to traffic conditions.

    What's open New Year's Day

    premium_icon What's open New Year's Day

    Community Check out what's open around the Clarence Valley New Years Day

    Joey rocked by seizure scares

    Joey rocked by seizure scares

    Rugby League Andrew Johns has revealed he is being treated for seizures

    Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    premium_icon Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    News Bring in the new year with some fun on the beach

    Local Partners