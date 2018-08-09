Coast man not guilty of rape and sexual assault charges

A MAN accused of raping a woman after a Triple J Hottest 100 party has been found not guilty on all counts.

Harley Gene Lewis, 26, was found not guilty on both counts of rape and sexual assault.

Lewis and his mother and sister cried when the jury returned the verdict.

It took the jury of seven women and five men less than two hours to return their verdict.

It was alleged Lewis picked the woman up, took her to a bedroom, tied her hands, put a hand over her throat and raped her.

Yesterday Lewis took to the stand and told the court at no stage did he think the woman was not consenting.

When asked if he heard her whimper or see her wince he replied: "No not at all. If that would have been the case I would have stopped."

The morning after the encounter, it is alleged Lewis sent the woman a Facebook message which read: "Round two?".

The woman, 22, met Lewis on Australia Day at the party and in the early hours of the next morning they began to talk.

After the woman left the toilet, Lewis allegedly blocked the door, picked her up by the legs and carried her to a room.

Harley Gene Lewis leaves Southport Magistrates court. Picture Mike Batterham

The court heard once in the bedroom Lewis took off the woman's shorts and bikini bottoms and began to perform oral sex on her.

"He tied her hands up with string he has pulled out of board shorts and put one hand around her neck," Crown prosecutor Sarah Lio-Willie told the court earlier this week.

"She was on the bed, naked from the waist down, her hands tied up and one hand around her neck."

Ms Lio-Willie said it is alleged that was when Lewis digitally raped her.