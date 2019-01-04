Man back in custody day after being released

A drunk returned to Southport Watchhouse less than 24 hours after parole release.

A DRUNK who was released on parole on Wednesday was back in the Southport Watchhouse after less than 24 hours in the community.

Steven Andrew Brown, 44, was allegedly found lying in a Gold Coast carpark with a bottle of wine yelling at passers-by yesterday afternoon - less than a day after being released.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared in Southport Magistrate Court this morning facing a single charge of public nuisance.

Brown had been in custody on minor offences between November 27 and January 2.

Magistrate Gary Finger granted Brown bail to give him a chance to seek help from Office of Probation and Parole for his alcohol problem.

Brown apologised.

"I know it's not very good," he said.

"I shouldn't drink. I don't mean to do it."

Magistrate Finger warned Brown he would not be released if he found himself in custody again.

"I know you don't (mean to), I know you can't help yourself," he said.

"That's the problem."

Brown's lawyer Skye O'Dwyer, of Buckland Allen Criminal Lawyers, said Brown's finances were controlled by the Office of the Public Trustee.

She said he was willing to get help for his alcohol problem.

The matter will return to court on Thursday.