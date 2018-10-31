Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Patrick Tenadii. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii. Source: Facebook.
Crime

Man with ‘terrible history for violence’ runs down cyclist

by Nicholas McElroy
31st Oct 2018 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man with a "terrible history for violence" has pleaded guilty to running down a cyclist and bashing a cabbie.

Troy Patrick Tenadii, 34, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to dangerous operation of a vehicle, assaults occasioning bodily harm and a host of other offences.

The court was told Tenadii swerved his car towards a cyclist and hit his rear wheel in February last year, forcing him to ride into roadworks to escape.

Troy Patrick Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009. Source: Facebook.

Tenadii then drove towards pedestrians, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, the court was told.

In October last year he assaulted a taxi driver after his bank card declined.

The driver said Tenadii would have to pay the fare, otherwise he would report it to police.

Tenadii responded by punching him in the head multiple times.

The court was told Tenadii has a criminal history of violent offences dating back to 2009 when he blinded a man in one eye after hitting him with a ring of keys that included a pen knife.

Troy Patrick Tenadii had previously assaulted his grandfather aged in his 80s and another taxi driver. Source: Facebook.
Troy Patrick Tenadii had previously assaulted his grandfather aged in his 80s and another taxi driver. Source: Facebook.

He was also convicted for wounding and seriously assaulting his grandfather who is aged in his 80s. Tenadii had previously assaulted another taxi driver.

Yesterday, Judge Katherine McGinness said Tenadii had pleaded guilty to a "plethora" of offences.

Judge McGinness took into account that Tenadii had a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

Tenadii had spent more than 17 months behind bars, which was declared as time already served. He was released on parole yesterday.

courts cyclist gold coast troy patrick tenadi

Top Stories

    NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    premium_icon NO DEAL: Maccas to shut shop in Grafton

    Business Failure to renegotiate a new lease deal has resulted in McDonald's pulling out of food court at major shopping centre.

    Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    premium_icon Woman lured victim via text before bashing with golf club

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman is facing up to eight months jail for assault

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News Mother hoping to raise funds and awareness for mental health

    BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims breakthrough win at Grafton

    premium_icon BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims breakthrough win at Grafton

    Horses Five-year-old gelding powered home to hold off fast-finishing rivals

    Local Partners