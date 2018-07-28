Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has walked from court after grabbing a teenager girl while she was swimming.
A man has walked from court after grabbing a teenager girl while she was swimming.
Crime

No jail after man groped teenage girl

by Lea Emery
28th Jul 2018 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man who grabbed a 15-year-old's crotch as she was swimming, tried to grope her breasts and attempted to kiss her has walked from Southport District Court.

Daniel Christopher Evans, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent treatment of a child.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced him to 12 months jail to be immediately suspended.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Hynes said the incident happened at Evans' birthday party on January 27 last year where he was swimming with a girl who was 15-and-a-half.

"She was 12 years younger than him," he said.

The court heard Evans had been drinking the day of the attack.

"You made inappropriate advances towards the complainant," Ms McGinness said.

"She was clearly not interested."

When Evans grabbed the girl on the crotch and breast she managed to push him away before he tried to kiss her.

She once again pushed him away.

"You assaulted a teenage girl. Your conduct is unacceptable," Ms McGinness said.

"At the very least you made that girl feel uncomfortable and intruded upon when she is entitled to feel safe."

Evans has previously been jailed for assaulting a woman and for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

When Ms McGinness told Evans that he and alcohol did not mix, he corrected her.

"No, it was a problem (with alcohol)," he said from the dock.

The court heard Evans has given up alcohol after 17 months in prison for assaulting a woman.

He was described as a "completely different" person since giving up alcohol.

courts crime gold coast groping teenage girl

Top Stories

    Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    premium_icon Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    Politics NSW Government promises permanent speed camera almost eight months after The Daily Examiner launched its Let's Not Wait: Fix Ulmarra Blackspot campaign.

    Twenty20 finally makes its mark in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Twenty20 finally makes its mark in Clarence Valley

    Cricket 'The time’s come to look at what we’re doing to grow cricket.'

    CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    premium_icon CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    Cricket New zone premier league to change face of cricket

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Sport Home grand final within their grasp

    Local Partners