Bring on Beams challenge: Sun

Dayne Beams looms as a dangerman when the Suns take on the Lions. Picture: Michael Klein

SUNS midfielder Brayden Fiorini wants a crack at blue chip QClash performer Dayne Beams.

Fiorini was handed the assignment of curtailing Tigers' premiership captain Trent Cotchin on Saturday night and took the honours.

However, despite keeping the Brownlow Medallist to just 12 disposals while collecting 29 of his own, it had zero impact on the Tigers' 74-point victory as their midfield runs so deep.

However, as the Suns showed in this year's first derby when Touk Miller won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for tagging Dayne Zorko, the Lions rely heavily on the two Dayne's and shutting one down is a step towards victory.

Zorko has had his challenges with breaking a tag and Suns coach Stuart Dew would be giving strong consideration to sending Miller back out to the Lions' captain.

But Beams has been the star this year and is on track for another club champion award and a return to the All-Australian team.

Brayden Fiorini gets to the ball for the Gold Coast.

He is also a QClash standout having won two Marcus Ashcroft Medals as the best player in a derby.

Beams, Miller, Gary Ablett and Pearce Hanley are the only players to win the award twice.

Fiorini would love the opportunity to play on either of the Lions' two prime movers saying it could be a game changing match-up.

"I definitely would grab that with both hands," he said.

"Hopefully Dayne Beams or someone like that.

Dayne Beams in action for Brisbane.

"Cotchin didn't have much of it on the weekend but it didn't really matter and he didn't really care because they had a lot of other contributors.

"But this weekend, if I do go to one of them it is a big opportunity, so I will learn a lot from last week doing it.

Fiorini said he also wished for another chance to play on a big name because of the opportunity to pick up tricks for his own game.

He said he was a sponge as he chased Cotchin around Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

Brandon Ellis and Trent Cotchin celebrate a goal against Gold Coast.

"He's so selfless out there and really loud and demanding as a lot of people know, the leader he is,'' he said.

"He was setting up every stoppage and his aggression around the stoppage and his two-way running.

"I would definitely want to do it again.

"He took me to the footy a bit, which was good. The last couple of weeks I haven't been able to find too much of it so it was good in that aspect, I wasn't just locking down on him.

"He took me to the footy and I learned a lot off him, so hopefully in the last couple of games I get another opportunity."

