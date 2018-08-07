Stabbed millionaire had ‘relationship’ with accused’s wife

Scene of the alleged stabbing at Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast. Picture: Amanda Robbemond

Scene of the alleged stabbing at Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast. Picture: Amanda Robbemond

MILLIONAIRE businessman Paul Picone was having a "personal relationship" with the wife of the man accused of stabbing him, Steven Edward Smith, it has been alleged in documents provided to the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Smith, 32, was granted bail this morning in court where he faces charges of grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding, affray and possessing a knife in a public place.

The grievous bodily harm charge was added by police yesterday.

Paul Picone. Source: Facebook

Magistrate Kay Philipson also ordered Smith to wear a tracking device until police ordered it be removed.

His bail conditions also included a curfew, daily reporting to police, not contact with Mr Picone or witnesses, prevented from travelling internationally and a surety to the value of $50,000.

It is alleged Smith, a former Black Uhlans bikie member, stabbed Mr Picone in the chest in the carpark of a Mudgeeraba rugby league field about 3pm on August 1.

Smith is also accused of threatening to kill Mr Picone and his family if Mr Picone spoke to police.

Court documents tendered today show Mr Picone's business relationship with Smith's wife, Carly Smith, had become personal.

Police at the scene Picture: Amanda Robbemond

"The relationship between the victim and the defendant's partner has always been a business relationship but had recently turned personal, where private messages and phone calls have occurred," the court documents read.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, told the court Smith and his wife denied that Mrs Smith had a personal relationship to Mr Picone.

Smith allegedly used his wife's phone to contact Mr Picone and arranged to meet him at Firth Park, Mudgeeraba.

When Mr Picone asked to meet in a different place but Smith refused.

Paul Picone. Source: Facebook

When the pair arrived at the park, Smith, driving a Mitsubishi Triton dual cab ute, boxed in Mr Picone and his Bentley in.

When the pair got out, Smith repeatedly punched him and during the incident, Mr Picone was stabbed in the chest towards the right arm pit.

It is alleged Smith said to Mr Picone: "If you go to police, I will kill you and your family."

The documents said a witness told police that Smith was "on a mission and just would not stop".

Smith fled in his ute and was soon stopped by a traffic officer who pulled a gun on him to stop him.

Police allegedly found a knife with a 10cm blade in the waistband of Smith's pants and a second knife and a billy club in his car.

Court documents said when police spoke to Mr Picone on Sunday, August 5 he was clearly apprehensive in providing a version of events and "genuinely believes that the defendant will follow through on the threat made".

Mr MacCallum told the court Smith's parents were willing to provide a surety as a part of Smith's bail conditions.

"My final position and submissions is the case if relatively weak at this stage without a complaint or a sworn statement or medical evidence provided," he said.

Mr MacCallum said Smith denied making the threats to kill Mr Picone and his family.

He said Smith would also agree to not contacting Mr Picone or any witnesses, reporting regularly to Nerang police, surrendering his passport, not using or possessing any illicit drugs and residing in his Highland Park home.

The matter will return to court on August 23.