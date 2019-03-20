Menu
Crime

Boy, 9, allegedly whipped by mum

by Lea Emery
20th Mar 2019 7:53 AM
A JURY is deliberating whether a mum whipped her nine-year-old son five times with a rubber cord leaving bruises.

The jury of eight women and five men began deliberations yesterday afternoon after a two-day trial in the Southport District Court.

The 32-year-old mum, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

During the trial the court was played a video recording of the boy showing his father what had happened.

He mimed how he was curled up in a ball when his mum allegedly whipped him five times.

The court has been told the boy's parents had recently split and were in the midst of a custody battle at the time of the alleged whipping.

The jury will continue their deliberations today.

